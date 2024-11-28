Lanes reopen after two separate car crashes on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thanksgiving

Westbound lanes have reopened after two separate car crashes on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thanksgiving, the Delaware River Port Authority confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

DRPA authorities said a two-car crash around 6:20 p.m. Thursday caught fire in the eastbound lanes. Both drivers and a juvenile were taken to a hospital and listed as stable, authorities said. The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen after the cleanup.

Another two-car crash happened on a different part of the bridge with people having minor injuries. It's unclear where on the bridge the second crash happened and how many people with minor injuries were involved.