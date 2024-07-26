1 killed, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash shuts down Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ, police say

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- One person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, Atlantic County, Friday evening, police said.

Pleasantville police said several cars were involved in the crash that happened on the 8000 block of Black Horse Pike Friday at around 9:30 p.m.

The Black Horse Pike is currently shut down in both directions as authorities investigate the crash, according to police.

Chopper 3 / CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the crash where parts of the dismantled vehicles were seen scattered around the roadway.

