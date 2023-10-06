Car crashes into wall of Philadelphia charter school building

Philly charter school using different entrance after car crashes into building

Philly charter school using different entrance after car crashes into building

Philly charter school using different entrance after car crashes into building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A car crashed into a wall of a Philadelphia charter school building Friday morning before the school day began.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Kensington and Torresdale Avenues at Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School.

Police rushed one man to Temple University Hospital after the crash. He was unresponsive.

Emergency crews and the city Department of Licensing and Inspections, which handles building safety, were on the scene.

The school was already scheduled for a half day on Friday and will proceed as normal. Students will be told to use a different entrance.