Capitol Hill security concerns after Delaware man crashes into barricades, kills himself

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS)  – There's new concern about security on Capitol Hill after a Delaware man crashed his car into a barricade and then opened fire early Sunday morning before killing himself. 

The car caught fire.

Capitol police identified the man as 29-year-old Richard York.

No one else was hurt.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

It does not appear he was targeting members of congress who are away for the August recess. 

August 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

