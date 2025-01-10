Cape May County Zoo mourns loss of beloved red panda, David Bowie

The Cape May County Zoo in Cape May, New Jersey is mourning the loss of one of their beloved animals. The zoo said in a social media post that a red panda named David Bowie passed away after a mesenteric torsion.

"This is a condition that occurs when the intestines twist. Most cases are nearly 100% fatal, and animals pass away very quickly," the zoo's post on Facebook said.

According to his Zoo keepers, Bowie loved his craisins, was a whiz at his puzzle feeders, enjoyed climbing upside down on the exhibit fencing and was sweet and patient during training sessions.

The Zoo says he will be missed by the entire Cape May County Zoo family.