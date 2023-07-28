Your guide to dining out for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Cape May

CAPE MAY, NJ. (CBS) -- If you're planning on spending your summer in the Delaware Valley, chances are you'll probably be making a trip or two down the shore -- and there's no better place to visit than New Jersey's most southern shore point, Cape May.

Cape May has incredible beaches, shopping, local events/activities and, best of all, an unbeatable restaurant scene.

But since there are a ton of options to choose from, we decided to make it easy for you.

Here's your guide to some of our favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in Cape May.

Best of breakfast

Beach Plum Farm: A farm-to-table restaurant set in a verdant, timeless Amish barn. Their menu pulls directly from what they grow on their 62-acre farm, which you can also tour for just $15. Expect lots of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as chickens, eggs and Berkshire hogs to be featured in these meals. This restaurant is open year-round, dog-friendly and offers outdoor dining.

Mad Batter Restaurant & Bar: Located inside the Carroll Villa Hotel, this breakfast spot has a rich history and an even richer breakfast breakdown: buttermilk pancakes, thick sliced almond and orange French toast, Mad Batter benedict and a variety of savory breakfast sandwiches. This restaurant is open year-round and offers outdoor dining.

The Blue Pig Tavern at Congress Hall: Tucked in the corner of Congress Hall, this breakfast, lunch and dinner spot knows how to serve up a classic, hearty breakfast. This hotspot is right across the street from the beach and the Washington Street Mall. With menu favorites such as the congressional breakfast, BPT skillet, breakfast burger, the Blue Pig Waffle, just to name a few, you can't go wrong. The restaurant is open year-round, dog-friendly and offers outdoor dining.

Best of lunch

Harpoons on the Bay: This Bayfront beach bar combines the exact tropical vibe you envision when you think of the Florida Keys mixed with the Jersey Shore's unbeatable food scene. Just this summer they introduced their Bayfront Raw Bar, giving customers a brand new open-air waterfront experience. You can get all of your favorite seafood classics along with some of Harpoons' specialties like their 10-ounce fresh ground burger, El Cubano and the fried grouper sandwich.

La Doña Restaurante Mexicano: The perfect BYOB spot to get your fill of authentic Mexican, specifically Oaxacan cuisine. Upon opening, the owner, Lucy Covino said her goal was to "bring the light and fresh foods one might find on a beautiful Mexican beach to the shores of Cape May, New Jersey." And indeed she did! Some menu must-haves include the Huachinango Al Mojo De Ajo or the fresh whole red snapper, fried in a garlic marinade, fresh guacamole (made tableside) and shrimp cocktail, ceviche, and of course, La Doña's mole, A family recipe for their traditional savory chocolate sauce This restaurant is not open year-round so secure your seat there this summer! *outdoor dining?

The Lobster House: It doesn't get any more nautical than this Cape May favorite! You can enjoy casual dockside dining, amazing seafood specials, and jaw-dropping waterfront views. It's impossible to miss their 130-foot-long vessel, the Schooner American. Come aboard this outdoor cocktail lounge for a change of scenery and the perfect sunset. From fresh shellfish to juicy burgers and refreshingly light salads, this whole menu is family-friendly.

Best of dinner

The Ebbitt Room: Looking for a little porch moment or a multi-course dinner? You'll want to head over to The Ebbitt Room at The Virginia Hotel. This restaurant has live music, multiple menu options and a wine list curated from the world's most premiere vineyards. It's open year-round and is located right across the street from the beach and the Washington Street Mall.

Andrea Trattoria Italiana: This BYOB is your one-stop shop for gourmet Italian cuisine. The family-run restaurant will have you coming back for more every time you come to town. With mouth-watering pastas and seafood delights you are guaranteed a true fine-dining experience. This restaurant also has outdoor dining.

410 Bank Street: Last but not least, we have this Cape May southern staple. This BYOB's specialty combines French New Orleans cuisine with a Caribbean flair! *chef's kiss* At 410 Bank Street you will get your seafood fix seasoned with a Southern flair. They were voted Best of the Best for New Jersey Monthly in 2022 and for good reason. You can't go wrong with anything on this menu! Located 1.5 blocks west on Bank Street at Bank Street Commons. This restaurant also has outdoor dining.