Cape May-Lewes Ferry celebrates 60 years connecting New Jersey, Delaware

NORTH CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is marking a big birthday this year — 60 years.

"Our first crossing was on July 1, 1964, and as a little aside, the very first vehicle aboard was a Mustang, and it was also the first year for the Mustang, so we're the exact same age as the Ford Mustang," Terry Anstead, customer service manager with Delaware River Bay Authority, said.

During the summer, the ferry averages 600 to 800 passengers daily and upwards of 100 vehicles. From cars to tractor-trailers, the ferry welcomes anything "highway legal."

The first crossings begin at 7 a.m. and go until 7:45 p.m. Reservations are required.

"You get to pull on board, you get to park, and somebody else — one of our very competent captains or crew — will take you where you need to be. We'll eliminate the stress of trying to get on 95 or off 95," Anstead said. "You don't have to worry about Philadelphia. You don't have to worry about Baltimore. It is beautifully situated for those folks who are trying to get to the shore on either side."

Before boarding, visitors can enjoy free mini golf, have a bite to eat at the café or have a drink at the outdoor bar at Stowaways restaurant.

"We recognize that sometimes you get here and you've got to sit and wait for the next departure. Sometimes you just wanna come and enjoy the beautiful views we have here with the facility, so we try to have things that will keep people occupied, that'll keep kids occupied," Anstead said.

A "Cruise to Nowhere" will set sail from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in September. Anstead said it'll be a night of live music, food and drinks as the ferry takes passengers around the Delaware Bay.