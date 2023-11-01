Cape May leaders celebrate offshore wind project demise

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Cape May County leaders gathered in the courthouse today to celebrate the downfall of the Orsted Ocean Wind I and II projects.

These offshore wind projects have been a political hot topic for the Jersey Shore with proponents saying it was needed to help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, while opponents argued it would harm tourism, wildlife and the fishing industry.

Orsted said supply chain issues and inflation are responsible for the project's cancelation. But county leaders believe their opposition to the project and their federal lawsuit to stop it played a role -- and hope others don't follow their lead.

"Anyone who thinks that they're going to walk in their footprints on our beach better beware that they're not coming into Cape May County," said Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio. "No way, no how!"

Governor Phil Murphy, who has been an advocate for offshore wind, released a statement saying: "(The) decision by Orsted to abandon its commitments to New Jersey is outrageous and calls into question the company's credibility and competence. As recently as several weeks ago, the company made public statements regarding the viability and progress of the Ocean Wind I project."

He noted that Orsted was required to put up an additional $200 million to benefit the state's offshore wind industry, and said he would make sure the company abides by that obligation.