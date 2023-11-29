Watch CBS News
Local News

New $5.2 million firehouse in Cape May will help protect firefighters

By Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cape May leaders cut ribbon on new $5.2 million firehouse
Cape May leaders cut ribbon on new $5.2 million firehouse 01:50

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Cape May leaders cut the ribbon on a new $5.2 million firehouse Wednesday evening.

Cape May Fire Chief Alexander Coulter said the new building is the result of nine years of planning, designing and construction.

"I'm very excited," Chief Coulter said. "I'm very happy for the fire department, the city and the residents and visitors."

Besides a spacious engine bay, new bunk rooms and a comfy lounge area, Chief Coulter said the firehouse is designed to protect firefighters with two state-of-the-art rooms where firefighters can decontaminate their equipment of carcinogens following a fire.

"In our old building, I always tell the story about [how] I came back from a call one time, and I had to be deconned," Chief Coulter said. "We didn't have the ability. I couldn't come in the building. I did it outside, which was interesting for the people in the trolley that drove by us [as] I was using a garden hose at the time."

Next door to the firehouse, the city's spending millions of dollars to turn the old Franklin Street School into a library and just a block away is the Harriet Tubman Museum.

Mayor Zachary Mullock hopes the area becomes a new district to attract residents and tourists.

"This whole block is going to be kind of our downtown arts and culture," Mayor Mullock said. "But, obviously, protection for the entire city here at this firehouse."

Cape May resident Steve Bodnar is excited to see this revitalized district nearing completion.

"City's done a great job of developing the Franklin Street block," Bodnar said. 

Brandon Goldner
Brandon-Goldner-web-headshot-1024x576-UNBRANDED.jpg

Brandon Goldner is an award-winning reporter/multiskilled journalist for CBS3 Eyewitness News, where he primarily covers South Jersey.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 8:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.