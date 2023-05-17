Watch CBS News
Local News

Cape May County Zoo welcomes new arrival

By Emily Grassi

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cape May County Zoo welcomes spectacled bear
Cape May County Zoo welcomes spectacled bear 00:27

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Check out the new arrival at the Cape May County Zoo!

The 17-year-old spectacled bear arrived this week from the National Zoo in Washington D.C.

NEW AT THE ZOO! 🎉 Meet Billie Jean! She is an Andean bear, also known as a spectacled bear. This is South America's...

Posted by Cape May County Park/Zoo on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Spectacled bears are native to South America and this is the first one of its kind to be on display at the zoo in Cape May Court House.

You can get an up-close look at Billie Jean in the bear habitat.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 6:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.