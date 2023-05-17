Cape May County Zoo welcomes new arrival
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Check out the new arrival at the Cape May County Zoo!
The 17-year-old spectacled bear arrived this week from the National Zoo in Washington D.C.
Spectacled bears are native to South America and this is the first one of its kind to be on display at the zoo in Cape May Court House.
You can get an up-close look at Billie Jean in the bear habitat.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.