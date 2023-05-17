Cape May County Zoo welcomes new arrival

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- Check out the new arrival at the Cape May County Zoo!

The 17-year-old spectacled bear arrived this week from the National Zoo in Washington D.C.

NEW AT THE ZOO! 🎉 Meet Billie Jean! She is an Andean bear, also known as a spectacled bear. This is South America's... Posted by Cape May County Park/Zoo on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Spectacled bears are native to South America and this is the first one of its kind to be on display at the zoo in Cape May Court House.

You can get an up-close look at Billie Jean in the bear habitat.