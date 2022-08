CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Cape May County Zoo has a brand new addition. A baby bison was born.

Take a look.

Beverley gave birth to her first calf on Thursday.

Zoo officials say the calf is strong and healthy, and the mom is taking very good care of her.

Bison calves weigh between 30 and 70 pounds at birth but can eventually weigh over a ton.