Cape May County corrections officer arrested on sexual assault charges

CAPE MAY, NJ. (CBS) -- A 33-year-old corrections officer has been arrested on sexual assault charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Monday. Prosecutors identified the corrections officer as Jonathan Perez.

Perez worked for the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

He's been charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual assault and other related charges.

New Jersey State Police Woodbine barracks received a report back on Feb. 11 that Perez had been sexually assaulting a juvenile woman for an extended period of time.

State police and CMCPO Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation into these allegations.

In the early morning of Feb. 12, Perez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

At the time these charges were filed, Perez's location was unknown.

Later on in the day of Feb. 12, troopers for state police located Perez and took him into custody.

Perez is currently suspended without pay from the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending the resolution of his charges in court.

CMCPO urges anyone who may have any additional information relating to this investigation to contact their Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135, or anonymously through the Prosecutor's Office website at cmcpo.tips.