Human genetic therapy treatments give hope for treating cancer in dogs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterinary oncology is reaching new heights. Genetic therapies that started in humans are now being used to treat dogs with cancer.

These new high-tech treatments for dogs with cancer include DNA testing and targeted treatments. For one family in Montgomery County, they're hoping it saves their special little guy.

"Franklin is super playful. Really funny [and] very smart," said Ambler resident, Chelsea Noll-Mcclintock.

For eight years, he's been a big part of Noll-Mcclintock's family, with his adorable face and happy, wagging tail.

"He is my sweet baby boy and my world," Noll-Mcclintock said.

Her world crashed when Franklin, who is a rescue, was diagnosed with an incurable cancer that started in his spleen.

"All I want is to keep him as long as I can, and as healthy and active as I can," Noll-Mcclintock said.

That's now about to include a revolutionary treatment that identifies cancer's genetic mutations and matches them to targeted therapies.

"I'm incredibly excited to be on the ground floor of this," Noll-Mcclintock said. "I would do anything for my dog."

The precision medicine platform comes from FidoCure, which said it has the world's largest proprietary canine cancer dataset.

"Using target therapy and precision medicine in vet field is groundbreaking," said Dr. Dorothy Girimonte, a veterinary oncologist who is partnering with Thrive Pet Healthcare.

Their guided DNA testing comes from FidoCure and that lead to a human cancer connection.

"We are finding mutations we see on the human side are also being found in our canine patients," Dr. Girimonte said.

That similarity has led to using human cancer treatments on dogs.

"FidoCure has done testing, looking at not only what doses are effective, but more importantly, they looked at what doses we can safely use," Dr. Girimonte said when asked how we know the human cancer drugs are safe for dogs.

FidoCure said 63% of the dogs getting its targeted treatments are healing.

"It's the one option that actually gave me a little hope," Noll-Mcclintock said.

For Noll-Mcclintock, it's about getting some extra time with her beloved Franklin.

"We're just taking each day and appreciating the time we have, and playing lots of ball," Noll-Mcclintock added.

There's a flat fee for the DNA cancer treatment that can be $2,000 to $3,000, depending on where you live.

For more information on the new canine cancer treatment, visit the FidoCure and Thrive Pet Healthcare websites.