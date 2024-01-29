Can Taylor Swift make it from Tokyo to watch Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl?

She was there for the Chiefs' AFC wild card game, the playoffs matchup against the Bills and the AFC championship win against the Ravens, but can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl?

The singer has concerts scheduled in Tokyo on Feb. 7, 8, 9 and 10 as part of her Eras Tour. Super Bowl LVIII will be played thousands of miles away at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. But with Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, the singer should be able to make it on time to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Here's how:

Why the time difference matters

Swift's concert at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 10 is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time and shows on her tour last about 4 hours. With the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, that means it will be about 1 a.m. Vegas time when she takes the stage in Tokyo.

The cities are on opposite sides of the international date line, a sort of imaginary border that runs through the Pacific Ocean. It marks the boundary between calendar dates, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "When you cross the date line, you become a time traveler of sorts! Cross to the west and it's one day later; cross back and you've 'gone back in time,'" the agency says.

Once the concert wraps up, it's an approximately 13-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas. With the time difference, Swift can arrive in Las Vegas on Saturday night with hours to spare before Sunday's game starts.

So will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

It's possible, but she hasn't said yet. The singer has another leg of her tour in Australia, beginning Feb. 16.

The flight from Vegas to Melbourne, where Swift will be performing, is approximately 18 hours. The time difference won't be in her favor for this trip.

Melbourne is 19 hours ahead of Las Vegas. The Super Bowl is typically around 4 hours long. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. local time in Vegas, on Feb. 11, which means the game should end around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Even with time factored in for possible celebrations if the Chiefs should win, Swift has plenty of time to make it to Melbourne, but there's no doubt that it would be a busy week for the singer, filled with extensive travel.