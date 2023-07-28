Campers in Lower Moreland Township are having fun staying cool in this excessive heat

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) -- It is steamy outside. But one summer camp is putting safety into focus as temperatures continue to rise.

Kids at the Murray School in Lower Moreland Township, Montgomery County are having fun while cooling off on this sizzler of a day.

Those overseeing kids here make sure they have plenty of water while having fun in the sun.

"Especially with some of the heat we're having right now we have to keep them cool," Matt Gallagher, the Lower Moreland Summer Rec Director said.

Gallagher used to be a camper here himself.

"So I went here as a kid from first to sixth grade ended up working as a counselor for six years through high school and collage," Gallagher said.

Now, as the boss, it's become full circle.

"It's awesome. I love it. I'm a PE Teacher as well. It's what I do. Its my job. It's my job. I love it." Gallagher said.

"I'm so proud of my son Matt," Dianne, Gallagher's mother said.

Dianne came here herself in the 1970's and loves to see her son in action.

"He's so good with kids and he was born to be a teacher," Dianne said.

And while the sun burns hot, the parents of these campers know their kids are burning off lots of energy safely.