Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne arrested in Arizona, police say

By Taleisha Newbill, Frederick Sinclair

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers point guard/shooting guard Cameron Payne was arrested and later released Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona in connection with a disturbance, Scottsdale Police Department said.

Payne, 29, was arrested and booked at Scottsdale City Jail on charges including refusing to provide a truthful name and false report to law enforcement.

Police told CBS News Philadelphia Friday afternoon that officers responded to the area of 68th Street and Chaparral Road regarding a disturbance around 2:44 a.m. 

Authorities got in contact with two people, one of them later identified Payne, and he was later taken into custody.

It's unknown what the disturbance was about. 

Payne posted 6 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in his last outing with the Sixers', in the 118-115 loss to the New York Knicks in the Easter Conference Playoffs.

With his contract expected to expire at the end of June, he will soon be a free agent.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 9:12 PM EDT

