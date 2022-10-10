Here's how Eagles' Cameron Dicker got his nickname "Dicker the Kicker"

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles were able to escape Arizona with a 20-17 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday, and a lot of it had to do with a guy who wasn't even on the team until last week. Cameron Dicker, who the Eagles signed to the practice squad after Jake Elliot got injured, booted in two field goals, including one that gave them the lead late in the fourth quarter, to help Philadelphia improve to 5-0 and stay undefeated.

Like the Eagles, the Cardinals were also in a similar situation at the kicker position, but they had worse luck. Due to Matt Prater being injured, the Cardinals signed Matt Ammendola to the practice squad last week.

Cameron Dicker gives the #Eagles the 20-17 lead with 1:45 left pic.twitter.com/dxxyWCmuhn — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 9, 2022

The Cardinals drove all the way to the Eagles' 25-yard line with less than 1 minute and 30 seconds left with a chance to tie the game.

But, Ammendola's 43-yard field goal attempt went wide-right, which sealed the victory for the Eagles. Philadelphia also might want send a thank you card to Kyler Murray after his slide on second down was short of the sticks.

The Cardinals were then forced to spike the ball to stop the clock on third down due to being out of timeouts, which led to Ammendola's field goal attempt on fourth down.

Kickers in football are one of those positions that can make or break the game for teams, especially in crunch time like we saw on Sunday.

But Dicker, who's nickname is "Dicker the Kicker," came through for the Eagles with Elliot sidelined.

Following the game, Dicker shared the story of how he got the nickname. He said he got it from a science teacher in seventh grade.

Eagles don’t win the game without Dicker the Kicker.

pic.twitter.com/NfPmQMITZF — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) October 10, 2022

Even after the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Dicker a shoutout in his postgame interview.

Hurts: “Dicker the kicker from UT, how about that?” pic.twitter.com/UzzkpNMbRD — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 10, 2022

It's unclear if Dicker will be back next week against the Dallas Cowboys, but he did his job against the Cardinals.

They don't win this game without Dicker the Kicker.