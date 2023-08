Digital Brief: Aug. 3, 2023 (AM)

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 7-year-old was shot in Camden on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 7-year-old was struck by gunfire at about 3:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Chase Street.

Police said the 7-year-old's injuries are non-life threatening. They were placed in stable condition at Cooper Medical Center.

The shooting is under investigation.