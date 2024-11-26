Camden Police in South Jersey help seniors have a stress-free holiday with free turkeys

Camden Police in South Jersey help seniors have a stress-free holiday with free turkeys

Driving through the streets of Camden on Tuesday, a parade of police cruisers wound their way through the city. The Camden County Police Department made several special deliveries two days before Thanksgiving.

Kina Ortiz's home was the first stop.

"I'm so grateful and blessed to have this today," said Ortiz, a lifelong Camden resident.

The department's community outreach unit delivered dozens of free turkeys to senior citizens in Camden and Woodlynne.

Ortiz said she's grateful for the men and women in uniform who made her holiday.

"It's gonna help us to be together and just be there all love with my family and my kids, it's a blessing," Ortiz said.

"Thank you CCPD because I didn't know where my turkey was going to come from because I didn't have any money," said Gloria Alford, who also received a turkey.

Today, the Camden County Police Department gave back this holiday season by delivering turkeys to the elderly in Camden and Woodlynne. #Servemoreprotectbetter #Unitypolicing pic.twitter.com/RdeqUluPGm — Camden County Police Dept. (@CamdenCountyPD) November 26, 2024

According to the Food Bank of South Jersey, one in nine people deal with food insecurity in Camden County. With the cost of food still high, the food bank said it's serving more people now than at the height of the pandemic. That's why Camden County Police said it's important to help senior citizens have a holiday they can fully enjoy.

"This is my favorite part of the job, it's actually not worrying about what's happening crime-wise but going out to the residents, knocking on doors and making sure they have what they need," said Lt. Luis Gonzalez.

The turkeys were purchased by Mighty Writers, a nonprofit in Camden that helps deliver food to families in need.

Gonzalez said the turkey distribution has become a yearly tradition and another way to bridge the gap between officers and the community.

"It creates a big impact, especially trust when it comes to the senior citizens. They can count on us," Gonzalez said.

"It was a blessing, and I thank God for it," Alford said.

It's small gesture that makes a big impact this holiday season.