Camden officials offer free meter parking through January 2023

Digital Brief: Dec. 12, 2022 (AM)

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- It's not often you can get something for free.

But starting Monday, Camden officials are offering free meter parking throughout the city.

Officials hope the free parking offer will encourage people to shop and visit Camden.

Parking laws will be enforced, meaning drivers who park illegally will be ticketed.

The free parking offer runs through Jan. 1, 2023.