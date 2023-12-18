Part of abandoned building collapses after fire in Camden, NJ

Fire at vacant building in Camden under control after reaching 3 alarms, fire chief says

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A fire caused part of an abandoned building in Camden, New Jersey, to collapse early Monday morning. Camden City fire chief Jesse Flax said firefighters were called to the three-story building on Line Street shortly around 3:30 a.m.

Flax said the fire is under control, but it did grow to three alarms. Fire departments from Gloucester City, Merchantville, Collingswood, Bellmawr and Pennsauken are assisting Camden City fire.

According to Flax, there were several collapses from the third floor to the second floor. Flax added the collapses make it difficult to put the fire completely out, but firefighters have the building surrounded.

The building is the former location of the Broadway Family Center, according to fire officials. Flax believes the building has been vacant for about five years.

Flax said there are unconfirmed reports of people inside. The fire company is working with the county to bring in dogs to search the building once they have the fire out.

The fire chief said the building is one of "several vacant" buildings in Camden where homeless people seek shelter.

"Some of the homeless actually come here for shelter," Flax said. "The city is doing a great job of trying to identify those vacant properties. This, unfortunately, is one that kind of gets past us because it's such a large building."

There's no word on how the fire started.