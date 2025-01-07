City of Camden officials say crime has dropped to some of the lowest levels in decades. Here's why.

Crime in Camden has dropped to lowest level in more than 4 decades, officials say

Crime in Camden has dropped to lowest level in more than 4 decades, officials say

Crime in Camden has dropped to lowest level in more than 4 decades, officials say

Officials in Camden, New Jersey, say crime has dropped to some of the lowest levels in over four decades.

According to the most recent Uniform Crime Report, homicides were down 43% in the city, while violent crime fell by 17% year over year. Shootings also dropped by 36%, plus overall crime was down 8%.

Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said these are the lowest levels in decades.

"We had 17 documented murders in 2024. The last time we were that low was in 1985, 40 years ago," Rodriguez said.

CBS Philadelphia

In addition to reducing crime, Camden leaders say the city has seen progress in education and economic development, with the job market growing by almost 30% since 2017.

Community leaders say dissolving Camden's police department in 2013 and replacing it with a county force, along with grassroots community investments has made all the difference.

"I think that crime is ultimately connected to a lack of hope," said Steven T. Mack, the senior pastor of Little Rock Baptist Church in Camden. "When there is not a lot of trauma, I can focus on my quality of life; I can focus on my fullest potential."

Mack said one person at a time can create change and Camden will continue to move forward, thanks to a commitment to its people and their future.

"When a child feels safe walking to school, when a person can find a meaningful job, when I can take value in the home that I own, it changes the fabric of the community," Mack said. "While yes it changes our individual lives, it also changes collectively, it allows us to know we have opportunity."