90th annual Turkey Bowl in Camden brings two rivals together this Thanksgiving

90th Annual Turkey Bowl in Camden brings two rivals together on Thanksgiving

CAMDEN, N.J. -- An annual football game in Camden brought together two rivals this Thanksgiving — but the game was about more than winning and losing.

Hundreds packed the stands Thursday to see the Eastside High School Tigers face the Camden High School Panthers Thursday in the 90th annual Turkey Bowl at Lewis Katz Field.

"Yes, it's a rivalry, but we're all united as one city," Camden State District Superintendent Katrina McComb said.

"I've been to many of the games, and the atmosphere is really wild and energetic," Gena Hood, a Camden High parent, said.

Cheerleaders and marching bands added to the atmosphere, and fans said there's no place they'd rather be Thanksgiving morning.

"And there is one spirit united around making sure that the next generation of young people have everything that they need to succeed," McCombs said.

Couldn’t ask for better weather for the 90th annual Turkey Bowl game 🏈



Camden High v. Eastside High @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/mx8OX8mzpH — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) November 23, 2023

The game also brought a bittersweet moment for parents on both sides of the field.

Brian Northern and Nashay Lee were cheering on their Camden High senior Nigel Cook. They even wore t-shirts with his picture.

"I told him he has to leave it all out there on the field," Northern said. "It's his last opportunity to get ready for college."

In the visiting stands, Tawanna Morris was emotional — and beaming with pride — watching her son Derrick Young in his last game for Eastside High. He's been playing football since he was five, she said.

"I want them to keep playing how they're playing, keep playing hard and sticking together," Morris said. "Teamwork and bring it home. Win!"

And win they did: The Tigers came out on top with a 20-8 win — and a big trophy.