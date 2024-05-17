Camden High School's only junior chef hopes to turn cooking into life-long endeavor

Camden student is school's only junior chef and hoping for a cooking career

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - A New Jersey student has big dreams of becoming a master chef and teaching others.

Sophomore Cherron Reynolds is the first and only junior chef at Camden High School.

Every morning before class, Cherron works inside the school cafeteria as part of the student ambassador program -- his specialty is an omelet. His goal is to one day be an executive chef.

"A chef that basically knows how to cook almost everything," he said.

"I want to see Cherron at the Culinary Institute of America," Arlethia Brown, the senior director of the nutrition program for Camden City School District, said.

Brown said Cherron is well on his way with the help of this student work program.

"It's a job. He's earned a paycheck," Brown said. "He can save money and he's learning accountability, he's learning responsibility, he's learning how to prepare great food. And why not?"

Brown said she wishes more students would take advantage of the district's free meals.

"School meals are free here in our city," Brown said. "But somehow there's a stigma around school meals, school food, breakfast, lunch. Allowing students to see their peers behind the line will see continued growth in the program."

Cherrons's passion for cooking comes from spending time with his mother, who also works in the school cafeteria.

"My mom got me into cooking because she let me help in the kitchen this one time when I was younger," he said. "And I just wanted to cook from there and make meals for her and my family."

Thinking ahead, this junior chef hopes to one day launch a student-led culinary program.