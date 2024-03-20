Camden County students get free prom dresses, tuxedos and accessories at annual giveaway

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Just in time for prom season, Camden County officials are eliminating the stress for students looking for the perfect gown. The county held its second annual Say Yes to the Prom Dress giveaway Wednesday.

There were at least 500 glamourous gowns to choose from, and girls grabbed as many as their arms could hold, searching for the one that perfectly complements their body and style.

"I'm looking for something out of the box, not the ordinary prom dress," Molly Patton, a junior at Haddonfield High School, said.

The "Say Yes to the Prom Dress" giveaway is sponsored by the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden County Department of Corrections and the Camden County Police Department.

Each agency had volunteers serving as personal-style consultants to the students.

Everything from dresses and shoes to accessories and even tuxedos was free, all are generously donated by residents and businesses in the community.

"This is the difference between going and not going with some of the kids," said Lt. Sharon Grate-Hameen from the Camden County Sheriff's Office. "Parents have expressed that without this, they didn't know what they would do. [But] we have $300-$400 dresses here for free."

The prom giveaway continues Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at the Camden County Boathouse.