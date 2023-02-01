Camden County sanitation workers striking for better pay

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Trash haulers in several Camden County communities are walking the picket line instead of picking up the trash.

The union's contract is up and members want a new agreement. A picket line had formed in Camden Wednesday morning at a Waste Management facility as replacement workers arrived, causing a backup and leading to shouting.

“Hell no, we want more!” Teamsters are chanting and blocking the entrance to the Waste Management facility in Camden while walking the picket line, minutes after a bus of replacement workers arrived to boos and jeers pic.twitter.com/lKCdkzqa5p — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) February 1, 2023

There are 130 members of Teamsters Local 115 are on strike Wednesday morning, and according to them it's over unfair labor practices.

A union representative says their contract with Waste Management has been broken several times. One example he gave: he says the Teamsters went to work all throughout the pandemic, oftentimes without the proper personal protective equipment.

He says their workers were given disposable deli gloves to collect trash, but they went to work anyway.

He did also acknowledge that their contract is up, and they're fighting for a new one that would include higher wages.

He says those contract negotiations have been going on since the summer, but they've been fruitless because Waste Management has been unwilling to budge on pay, and they've been bargaining in bad faith.

Here's how this strike may affect some of our viewers.

These Waste Management workers are responsible for trash pickup and processing for the entire City of Camden. As well as the Borough of Haddonfield, and Winslow Township.

They have a lot of private contracts with major local retailers, including Wawa, Walmart and a number of private businesses.

#BREAKING All 130 members of Teamsters Local 115 are on strike this morning over what they call “unfair labor practices” by Camden Waste Management. Live report coming up at 6am on @CBSPhiladelphia #Camden pic.twitter.com/oGY89XRP6X — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) February 1, 2023

We asked the Teamsters: while you are on strike, who will pick up the trash?

And I was told, "I'm not sure, but it won't be us."

We've reached out to the Camden mayor's office for comment but we're still waiting to hear back.

Here is what Waste Management told us about the strike:

"We've been in negotiations with Teamsters Local 115 who represent employees at our Camden, New Jersey hauling facility since October 2022. Although we are disappointed the Union has chosen to strike rather than to continue with good-faith negotiations, we have plans in place to ensure collection services continue with minimal short-term service disruptions or delays. WM of New Jersey remains committed to the collective bargaining process and we are hopeful that common ground can be reached with the Union and our employees soon."