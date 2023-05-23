Camden County police reveal new gaming truck to prevent violent crimes

How Camden County police are using a gaming truck to prevent violent crime

How Camden County police are using a gaming truck to prevent violent crime

How Camden County police are using a gaming truck to prevent violent crime

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Camden County Police debuted a new gaming truck at Sacred Heart School Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Vivian Coley said the truck promotes positive interactions between officers and kids, which are the beliefs of the department's emphasis on community policing.

"It's extremely important because we're creating our first positive engagement with our youth with the gaming truck," Capt. Coley said. "You can't get any better than that."

Captain Coley said the truck was purchased with forfeiture money from illegal drug sales.

"We turned a negative thing into something positive for our youth," Capt. Coley said.

Johni Clark, a Sacred Heart School student, likes that the department purchased the truck.

"That's real deep!" Clark said. "That's lit!"

The truck will be used at the department's fairs and open game nights.