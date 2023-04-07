Camden County police experienced cyberattack, spokesperson says

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A spokesperson confirmed Thursday the Camden County Metro Police Department had a cyberattack in March and is continuing to make sure there isn't a remaining threat in the network.

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia, the spokesperson says, "The agency is operational and did not experience any disruption or outages in its public safety response services to the Camden City community."

Here is the full statement:

"The Camden County Metro Police Department experienced a cyberattack approximately three weeks ago. The agency is operational and did not experience any disruption or outages in its public safety response services to the Camden City community. At this time, the department is working with information technology and law enforcement professionals to ensure that there is no remaining threat in our network."