Camden County health hub is now offering omicron booster shots
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County health hub is offering omicron booster shots to all adults on Thursday. The CDC and the FDA are recommending anyone 12 or older get omicron-specific booster shots.
The omicron variant is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the country.
The Camden County Health Department is recommending appointments.
