Camden County health hub is now offering omicron booster shots

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County health hub is offering omicron booster shots to all adults on Thursday. The CDC and the FDA are recommending anyone 12 or older get omicron-specific booster shots.

The omicron variant is causing most of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Camden County Health Department is recommending appointments.

To make one, click here

First published on September 8, 2022 / 7:35 AM

