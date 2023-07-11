Camden County officials to conduct mosquito spray Thursday
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- All of the rain in the region has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. That's why the Mosquito Control Commission will be spraying throughout Camden County early Thursday morning.
Crews will be working from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Experts are urging homeowners to get rid of any standing water in their yards to prevent mosquito spreading.
Here is the list of where the spraying will take place.
Haddon Township
- Cuthbert Blvd
- E Kraft Ave
- E Park Ave
- E Holly Ave
- Heather Rd
- Cornwall Dr
- Lees Ln
Atco
- Harvard Rd
- Yale RD
- Cornell Rd
- Dartmouth Rd
- Briarcliff Rd
- Hayes Mills Rd
- Virgina Rd
- Joise Ln
- Colgate Rd
- Colgate Ct
- Columbia Dr
- Pinehurst Dr
- Sunset Ave
- Bartal Ct
- Waterfords edge Ct
- Bruno Ln
- Granger Ave
- Alley Ln
- Landing Rd
- Fair Ave
- Apple St
- Titgen Ave
- New Jersey Ave
- Tioga Ave
- Ontario Ave
- 9th Ave
- 10th Ave
- 7th Ave
- 12th Ave
- Florence Ave
- Camden Ave
- Richardson Ave
- Stevens Ave
- Raritan Ave
- Church St
- Dayton Ave
- Almira Ave
- Camilla Ave
- Gardens Ave
- 2nd St
- 3rd St
- Murray Hill Dr
- Carolyn Ln
- 4th St
