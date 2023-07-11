Watch CBS News
Camden County officials to conduct mosquito spray Thursday

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- All of the rain in the region has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. That's why the Mosquito Control Commission will be spraying throughout Camden County early Thursday morning.

Crews will be working from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Experts are urging homeowners to get rid of any standing water in their yards to prevent mosquito spreading.

Here is the list of where the spraying will take place.  

Haddon Township

  • Cuthbert Blvd
  • E Kraft Ave
  • E Park Ave
  • E Holly Ave
  • Heather Rd
  • Cornwall Dr
  • Lees Ln

Atco

  • Harvard Rd
  • Yale RD
  • Cornell Rd
  • Dartmouth Rd
  • Briarcliff Rd
  • Hayes Mills Rd
  • Virgina Rd
  • Joise Ln
  • Colgate Rd
  • Colgate Ct
  • Columbia Dr
  • Pinehurst Dr
  • Sunset Ave
  • Bartal Ct
  • Waterfords edge Ct
  • Bruno Ln
  • Granger Ave
  • Alley Ln
  • Landing Rd
  • Fair Ave
  • Apple St
  • Titgen Ave
  • New Jersey Ave
  • Tioga Ave
  • Ontario Ave
  • 9th Ave
  • 10th Ave
  • 7th Ave
  • 12th Ave
  • Florence Ave
  • Camden Ave
  • Richardson Ave
  • Stevens Ave
  • Raritan Ave
  •  Church St
  •  Dayton Ave
  • Almira Ave
  • Camilla Ave
  • Gardens Ave
  • 2nd St
  • 3rd St
  • Murray Hill Dr
  • Carolyn Ln
  • 4th St
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 2:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

