Camden County leaders hope construction of 280K-square-foot warehouse will spur economic development

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County leaders hope the construction of a 280,000-square-foot warehouse will spur economic development along Admiral Wilson Boulevard.

The warehouse is being constructed on what was abandoned property along the boulevard and South 17th Street.

A tenant hasn't been announced yet.

However, Camden County Commissioner Jeff Nash expects the warehouse alone will lead to dozens of well-paying jobs and its owners contributing to property taxes.

"It's about taking abandoned properties, rebuilding them to produce jobs for Camden residents," Nash said. "To contribute to the tax base so that we can provide the service[s] to the businesses and to the residents."

He said the warehouse is designed for last-mile delivery, which is the final phase of a product's journey, from a warehouse shelf to the back of a truck to a consumer's doorstep.

"There's no better location, no better strategic location than Admiral Wilson Boulevard," Nash said. "Within two miles, you have hundreds of thousands of people living."

He hopes this development will lead to the conversion of more abandoned industrial properties, particularly along Admiral Wilson Boulevard, to new last-mile warehouses.

Carmelo Fuentes, a local resident, said the opportunity for more jobs in Camden couldn't come soon enough.

"Oh, it's a blessing that God is blessing us in Camden, and I'm praying that it works out for the Camden people," Fuentes said. "People need jobs here, yes, and that would be a blessing for the people of Camden."