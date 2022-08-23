Watch CBS News
Camden County issuing $1,000 checks to caregivers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- You could be eligible for some free money from Camden County.

The county is giving $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salary was affected by the pandemic.

Here's what you need to know to apply:

  • You either have to live in Camden County or provide caregiver services for someone in the county.
  • You must also have evidence that you did at least 500 hours of work from March 2020 to March of this year.

To apply, click here.

