Camden County issuing $1,000 checks to caregivers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Camden County issuing $1,000 checks to caregivers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Camden County issuing $1,000 checks to caregivers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- You could be eligible for some free money from Camden County.

The county is giving $1,000 checks to caregivers whose salary was affected by the pandemic.

Here's what you need to know to apply:

You either have to live in Camden County or provide caregiver services for someone in the county.

You must also have evidence that you did at least 500 hours of work from March 2020 to March of this year.

To apply, click here.