Camden City schools place 2 week mask mandate for staff, students

Camden city schools put mask mandate in place for two weeks for students and staff

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) -- As thousands of students returned to class in South Jersey Tuesday, the Camden City School District is requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks in school buildings for the next two weeks.

The district said the two-week mask mandate is part of an effort to be proactive and vigilant as New Jersey sees a rise in COVID-19, RSV and flu cases.

According to the latest data released by Camden County, in the last four days, 60 children tested positive for COVID-19.

CDC data showed RSV cases detected by antigen tests in New Jersey are once again trending up, while the New Jersey Department of Health reported more than 6% of students in Camden County were absent the week before winter break with flu-like symptoms.

"Wearing a mask will protect them and protect the ones in the house also," Josilany Lopez, a mother, said. "I think it's a good idea."

Shawn Bethea added, "A lot of kids go to different places during the holiday weekend and when they come back, you just never know."

Camden City Schools said it plans to keep its mask mandate through Jan. 17, 2023.