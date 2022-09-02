Camden City School District begins push to re-enroll disengaged students from pandemic
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A push to get kids to come back to school. Camden City School District went door to door on Friday to promote the district's new "each one, reach one" initiative.
The goal is to re-enroll students who became disengaged and decided to leave school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The district is hoping the students will consider going back to the classroom for the 2022-23 school year.
