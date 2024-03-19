Camden City School District looks to fill several vacant teacher roles, offers $10K signing bonus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Camden City School District is putting out a "help wanted" sign along with a big signing bonus for new teachers.
The district will pay teachers an extra $10,000 in the highest-needed subject areas, like science, math, special education, Spanish, bilingual, English as a second language, and health/physical education.
The district will hold a job fair Tuesday evening from 4-6 p.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium at the Camden High Campus, located at 1700 Park Blvd. in Camden.
The Camden City School District currently has the following job openings:
- Teacher - Bilingual
- Teacher - Creative Writing
- Teacher - Drama
- Teacher - Electrical Occupations
- Teacher - Elementary
- Teacher - ESL
- Teacher - Health / PE
- Teacher - HS English
- Teacher - HS Mathematics
- Teacher - HS Science, Biology
- Teacher - HS Science, Chemistry
- Teacher - HS Science, Physics
- Teacher - HS Social Studies
- Teacher - JROTC Instructor
- Teacher - MS English
- Teacher - MS Math
- Teacher - MS Social Studies
- Teacher - Music
- Teacher - PreK
- Teacher - Reading Interventionist
- Teacher - Spanish
- Teacher - Special Education
- K-12 Teachers