Camden City School District looks to fill several vacant teacher roles, offers $10K signing bonus

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Camden City School District is putting out a "help wanted" sign along with a big signing bonus for new teachers. 

The district will pay teachers an extra $10,000 in the highest-needed subject areas, like science, math, special education, Spanish, bilingual, English as a second language, and health/physical education. 

The district will hold a job fair Tuesday evening from 4-6 p.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium at the Camden High Campus, located at 1700 Park Blvd. in Camden. 

The Camden City School District currently has the following job openings:

  • Teacher - Bilingual
  • Teacher - Creative Writing
  • Teacher - Drama
  • Teacher - Electrical Occupations
  • Teacher - Elementary 
  • Teacher - ESL 
  • Teacher - Health / PE
  • Teacher - HS English 
  • Teacher - HS Mathematics
  • Teacher - HS Science, Biology
  • Teacher - HS Science, Chemistry 
  • Teacher - HS Science, Physics 
  • Teacher - HS Social Studies
  • Teacher - JROTC Instructor 
  • Teacher - MS English
  • Teacher - MS Math 
  • Teacher - MS Social Studies
  • Teacher - Music 
  • Teacher - PreK 
  • Teacher - Reading Interventionist 
  • Teacher - Spanish
  • Teacher - Special Education
  • K-12 Teachers
March 19, 2024

