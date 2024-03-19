Camden City School District looks to fill several vacant teacher roles, offers $10K signing bonus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Camden City School District is putting out a "help wanted" sign along with a big signing bonus for new teachers.

The district will pay teachers an extra $10,000 in the highest-needed subject areas, like science, math, special education, Spanish, bilingual, English as a second language, and health/physical education.

The district will hold a job fair Tuesday evening from 4-6 p.m. in the auxiliary gymnasium at the Camden High Campus, located at 1700 Park Blvd. in Camden.

The Camden City School District currently has the following job openings:

Teacher - Bilingual

Teacher - Creative Writing

Teacher - Drama

Teacher - Electrical Occupations

Teacher - Elementary

Teacher - ESL

Teacher - Health / PE

Teacher - HS English

Teacher - HS Mathematics

Teacher - HS Science, Biology

Teacher - HS Science, Chemistry

Teacher - HS Science, Physics

Teacher - HS Social Studies

Teacher - JROTC Instructor

Teacher - MS English

Teacher - MS Math

Teacher - MS Social Studies

Teacher - Music

Teacher - PreK

Teacher - Reading Interventionist

Teacher - Spanish

Teacher - Special Education

K-12 Teachers