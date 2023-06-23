2023 NBA Draft: Villanova's Cam Whitmore selected 20th overall by Houston Rockets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Villanova forward Cam Whitmore fell out of the draft lottery and was selected by the Houston Rockets with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Whitmore, who dealt with a thumb injury that sidelined him early in the season from October to early December, appeared in 25 games as a freshman at 'Nova in Kyle Neptune's first year as head coach after replacing Hall of Famer Jay Wright.

Whitmore averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and shot 34% on 3-pointers in the 2022-23 season. He was named Big East Freshman of the Year and unanimously selected to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

Whitmore's best individual performance of the season was against Xavier in January. The 6-foot, 7-inch forward scored a career-high 26 points on 11 of 18 shooting from the field, but the Wildcats lost, 88-80, to Xavier.

Before Villanova, Whitmore was highly recruited out of Archbishop Spalding in Maryland. He chose 'Nova over the University of Connecticut, the University of Florida, the University of Miami, the University of Notre Dame, among others.

At Archbishop Spalding, Whitmore was the 2022 Gatorade Maryland Boys' Basketball Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American.

