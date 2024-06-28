Philadelphia Flyers to buy out final season of Cam Atkinson's contract in "exceptionally tough decision"

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers are moving on from right winger Cam Atkinson.

The Flyers are buying out the final season of Atkinson's contract, which will make the 35-year-old an unrestricted free agent.

Atkinson had one year left on his seven-year, $41.125 million contract signed as a Columbus Blue Jacket in 2017.

According to CapFriendly, the Flyers will carry dead cap space for two seasons: $2.36 million in 2024-25 and $1.76 million in 2025-26.

"When it comes to someone with the accomplishments and character of Cam, this was an exceptionally tough decision to make," Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in a statement. "Throughout his time with the Flyers, Cam has displayed an incredible work ethic and level of professionalism that is a true credit to him as a player and person."

A class act.



Thank you and good luck, @CamAtkinson89! pic.twitter.com/6AkDxtkQPq — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 28, 2024

Philadelphia acquired Atkinson from Columbus in July 2021 in a one-for-one trade involving Jakub Voracek.

Atkinson scored 36 goals and 78 points in 143 games with the orange and black.

In his first season with Philly, Atkinson scored 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games, winning the Flyers' Bobby Clarke Trophy (team MVP) and the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. He missed the 2022-23 season because of neck and triceps injuries.

Last season, the veteran tallied just 13 markers in 70 games and was a healthy scratch several times. He failed to register a point in his final 23 games.

The Flyers tried to trade Atkinson, who had a limited no-trade clause, to the San Jose Sharks, but the veteran vetoed it, according to a report.