Callowhill Archery is bringing the old to life and giving the city a "healthy outlet"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - They are bringing the old to life in the middle of the city! Leave it to us to find the only indoor shooting range in Philly; archery shooting that is! Callowhill Archery opened its city doors in 2019, strictly from the love of the sport itself. This corner warehouse served as a family-owned and operated tofu factory and it's still under family ownership, just with a different product.

Archery has been gaining popular momentum and we no longer have to live vicariously through movies to experience the thrill of picking up a bow. And I couldn't wait to get my hands on one though I had no clue what I was in for. And why not learn from the best?!

I was honored to learn the ways of Ray Caba, the Master Coach, at Callowhill Archery. This born and raised city boy has been an archer for over 60 years competing in countless tournaments and now teaching those who walk through the doors, his archery wisdom. He is as authentic as they come. His passion for the sport of archery exudes from his core and is eager to share that love with everyone who is ready to grab a bow.

However, as always, I had to learn the safety features of the bow, arrows and walking the line. There is a 90-minute lesson on range safety for everyone who partakes in archery. And you learn the etiquette of archery as well. There is a lot to learn from this archer guru, Ray; but the bottom line, he just wants to help you have fun while becoming more aware of this ancient sport. Since Ray is the Master Trainer what he says, goes. He allows us to become familiar with the bow, especially for someone like me who has never held one before, and believe me, he is made of patience!

Once comfortable, he will teach us the proper stance of the shooting position and in his own words, "a perfect practice makes perfect." Easy for him to say! I was reassured that one doesn't need to be a natural athlete to shoot an arrow here. All one has to do is listen to instructions and take direction. So, I'm in the game!

Of all the new information I had learned, my favorite was the dominance eye test. I suggest one begins there for the best start in this sport. You will learn something new about yourself, no doubt. Once all was said and done and learned, I put my new skills to the test, and I got closer and closer to that beloved target.

Yuan Jie Wen, the owner of Callowhill Archery, gave me his best advice: relax, have fun, ask questions, and listen to your trainer. There's no end to learning the art of archery! Yuan Jie truly wants to bring awareness to this sport and give this city a healthy outlet as he believes there is a need for it. While gun violence is unfortunately present, he wants to create a safe place to release. Yuan Jie has made archery attainable for all ages and levels to engage. From 11 years and older, walk-ins or reservations, or beginners or competitors, all are encouraged to pick up a bow at Callowhill Archery! It's what he calls an "open sport".

One unknown benefit of archery is how therapeutic this sport can be. It is said that you come feeling one way while leaving feeling another. You relieve stress, refocus your mind, recenter your core, find new strength, and leave with a renewed spirit. And if you come within a social setting, laughing is always therapeutic!

Speaking of which, Callowhill Archery hosts events throughout the entire year. It is an open range but why not gather your friends or coworkers? They have seasonal and holiday events involving zombies and The Grinch. And try out your Cupid's Bow for their "Love & War" date nights. Callowhill Archery also hosts tournaments and competitions right here in the city.

It has been said, "This is meant to be fun, healthy competition. And again, if you're seasoned, then you know the technology of archery is always advancing so there really is no end to learning!

If you want to gain a new hobby, gather socially, or hone in on your skill, it is a great way to sharpen your mind and practice your coordination. Either way, it's guaranteed to be memorable. Give it your best shot! And if you miss, just try again!

Visit Callowhill Archery's website to book your spot!