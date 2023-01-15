Watch CBS News
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police HQ

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.

Police say he is in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.

