Toddler inspires South Jersey pizzeria to help in his cancer battle

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) - A South Jersey family is getting some unexpected support after their son was diagnosed with cancer.

Two-year-old Cal McDonnell is all about his cars - and pizza. His energy can fill up an entire room, just like all of his toys.

But just five weeks ago, Tori Sarlo and Ryan McDonnell of Mullica Hill got the devastating news their son is battling leukemia.

"I stopped processing after I heard the word cancer because when I hear cancer, I immediately think of the worst possible outcome that it could lead to which is death," Sarlo said.

Cal started chemotherapy at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"It was like a literal bomb," McDonnell said. "Like something just ripped my heart out of my chest."

Cal's story has touched countless people like Ali Doukali, who owns Genova Pizza in Audubon.

He learned about it on social media and is now starting a fundraiser to help with his medical costs.

"After hearing from the family about what he goes through with the procedures," Doukali said. "He's very resilient."

Starting on April 3, customers can donate by buying the restaurant's 'Grandma Pizza.' Proceeds of each sale will go toward Cal and his family.

"All the boxes will have his logo on it, and we have the box design, we have it all mocked up of him as a superhero," Doukali said. "It'll have leukemia awareness on the side of the boxes."

The support would help the family make ends meet as they focus on the boy's bone marrow transplant this summer. Something they say they're hopeful for.

"There would not be a chance without the bone marrow transplant," Sarlo said. "He's comforting us. I think that is just a clear image of just how strong and super he is."

It's a slice of Cal's favorite food that's helping him fight back against the bad guy.

"It's been overwhelming how much generosity people have shown toward our son," McDonnel said. "It's overwhelming in the best possible way."