Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Steph Curry's NCAA record for 3-pointers in a season

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for 3-pointers in a season by a man or woman, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State 95-62 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Clark missed her first 11 three-pointers before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd three-pointer of the season, surpassing Steph Curry of Davidson (2007-08) and Darius McGhee of Liberty (2022-23) for the most by a D-I player.

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after making a three-pointer to break the NCAA Division I single season three-point record in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals against Penn State at the Target Center on March 8, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

Clark, who had already surpassed Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in D-I, finished 2 of 14 from long range and 5 of 19 overall while facing frequent double-teams. But Iowa (27-4) still had little trouble with Penn State (19-12), leading 31-14 after the first quarter with Clark only contributing four free throws.

The second-seeded Hawkeyes advanced to face either Indiana or Michigan in the Big Ten semifinals on Saturday.

Sydney Affolter scored a career-high 18 points and had nine rebounds for Iowa. Gabbie Marshall scored 15, Taylor McCabe had 12 and Kate Martin had 11 points and nine boards.

Leilani Kapinus led seventh-seeded Penn State with 19 points and Ashley Owusu had 18.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 9:15 PM EST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

