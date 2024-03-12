Meet 1-year-old Goldendoodle Sylvan from Bucks County competing in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts 2024

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) -- A Buck County Goldendoodle advanced to the Creme 16 Tuesday after being in the semi-final round of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts 2024 Contest.

One-year-old Sylvan of Yardley, Pa. is looking to become the next Cadbury Bunny.

Sylvan and his family believe he would be a pawsome representative with skills such as being able to carry an Easter basket full of treats and training to be a therapy dog.

"I am a sweet and silly boy [my nickname is Silly Willy] who mended my family's hearts when I arrived as a puppy," a post from the pup's Instagram read in part.

Sylvan won the semi-final round against Bodi, a 2-year-old of English Lab from New Hampshire.

Cadbury on social media said the next round of voting is on Wednesday, March 13 starting at noon Eastern time. You can vote in Cadbury's Instagram stories on the day of the next round. The voting window only lasts 24 hours.

There are five rounds of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts with a grand prize of $5,500 and an opportunity to be featured in a TV commercial. The final round starts at noon on Friday, March 22, and ends at midnight on Saturday, March 23.

The winner is expected to be announced on Monday, March 25.