Here's how you can make $2,500 watching holiday movies this year

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If your favorite holiday tradition is grabbing a blanket, a hot drink and the TV remote, this job might be the one for you. CableTV.com is looking for a chief of cheer to watch 25 movies in 25 days.

The person will rank each movie based on nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling and holiday cheer.

The chief of cheer will be paid $2,500, plus a year's subscription to seven streaming services.

The best part? There's no list to stick to.

CableTV.com is accepting applications on its website through Dec. 1. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on November 14, 2023

