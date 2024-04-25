Butterfly mural unveiled in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood ahead of 20th annual Sandy Sprint 5K run/walk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Raising awareness about ovarian cancer takes center stage on Saturday with the 20th Annual Sandy Sprint. Ovarian cancer is often deadly because there's no screening for early detection. The Sandy Rollman Foundation is working to change that.

A new mural in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood is dedicated to the fight against ovarian cancer. It features a teal butterfly with words including "mom," "friend" and "wife."

Robin Cohen says it represents hope and resilience and the community of women impacted by the silent killer

"I was Sandy Rollman's oncology nurse. I took care of her from the moment she was diagnosed until after she died," Cohen said.

Watching Rollman die at the age of 32 in 2000 prompted Cohen to start the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

"We're aiming to raise funds for research, to advance the research forward, to just cover new treatments for women diagnosed," Cohen said.

Saturday the foundation will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Sandy Sprint Philadelphia, a 5k run/walk.

"It's just such a special day. It's very Philadelphia," Cohen said.

The butterfly mural was done in honor of two anniversaries, the Sandy Sprint and the death of the artist's mother.

"I finished the mural on the day that she passed away, which was very special. it was very much a full circle moment for me," artist Sarah Fogg said.

Fogg's mother died from ovarian cancer four years ago.

"There were a lot of ups and downs, but she fought through it," Fogg said.

Now Fogg and others involved with the Sandy Rollman Foundation are aiming to find new horizons in the battle against ovarian cancer.

"I hope that people can see that they can be affected by this disease, but also they can use it as a source of strength and hope to help others as well," Fogg said.

The Sandy Sprint happens early Saturday morning at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.