How 2 Pennsylvania artists built the butter sculpture at 2024 PA Farm Show

How 2 Pa. artists built the butter sculpture at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show and state fair begins this weekend in Harrisburg and that means the reveal of a buttery tradition - the show's spectacular butter sculpture.

This year's sculpture is called "A Table For All." One thousand pounds of butter was spread to create a family at a table, with their animals.

And it was created by a pair of artists from our region.

Our morning team caught up with artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton Friday morning to find out what happens to all that butter when the show's over.

Victor and Pelton have been making butter sculptures together for 25 years, Pelton told us.

"We went there on Dec. 20, we started the 21st," Victor said.

Armatures, or frameworks for the sculpture, were actually made at the artists' studio in Conshohocken, Victor said. Once the frames are in place, they're covered in butter.

The Farm Show starts Saturday, Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 13.

Once the show is over, the butter will be put in an anaerobic digester to break it down and turn it into electricity.

"It has a whole life after being a work of art."

The artists continue to work on butter sculptures and may even have a competition show in the works.