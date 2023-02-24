Bus with Delaware State University students crashes in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (CBS) -- Several Delaware State University students are recovering after they were involved in a bus crash in Virginia.

The charter bus was taking the women's bowling team from Dover to North Carolina for a tournament Thursday.

But they never made it there after crashing in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

Pictures from the scene show the mangled wreckage.

According to police, the bus driver ran off the road tried to over-correct, and then ended up rolling over.

All 11 people on the bus were hurt. Five players were released from the hospital Thursday and the rest spent the night in the hospital.

Police charged the driver with reckless driving.