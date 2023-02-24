Watch CBS News
Local News

Bus with Delaware State University students crashes in Virginia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bus with Delaware State University students crashes in Virginia
Bus with Delaware State University students crashes in Virginia 00:34

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (CBS) -- Several Delaware State University students are recovering after they were involved in a bus crash in Virginia.

The charter bus was taking the women's bowling team from Dover to North Carolina for a tournament Thursday.

But they never made it there after crashing in Dinwiddie County, Virginia.

Pictures from the scene show the mangled wreckage.

17vo-dsu-bus-crash-frame-571.png

According to police, the bus driver ran off the road tried to over-correct, and then ended up rolling over.

All 11 people on the bus were hurt. Five players were released from the hospital Thursday and the rest spent the night in the hospital.

Police charged the driver with reckless driving.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 6:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.