Watch CBS News
Local News

12 people taken to hospital after school bus, pickup truck collide in Burlington County

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

12 people taken to hospital after school bus, pickup truck collide in Burlington County
12 people taken to hospital after school bus, pickup truck collide in Burlington County 00:25

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Twelve people, including students, are being taken to the hospital after a school bus and a pickup truck collided in Medford, Burlington County emergency officials said. 

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m. 

Burlington County officials said a school bus and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Hawkin and Skeet roads. 

medford school bus crash 2/13/24

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 4:09 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.