12 people taken to hospital after school bus, pickup truck collide in Burlington County
MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Twelve people, including students, are being taken to the hospital after a school bus and a pickup truck collided in Medford, Burlington County emergency officials said.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m.
Burlington County officials said a school bus and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Hawkin and Skeet roads.
The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.
