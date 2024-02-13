12 people taken to hospital after school bus, pickup truck collide in Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- Twelve people, including students, are being taken to the hospital after a school bus and a pickup truck collided in Medford, Burlington County emergency officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at around 3:15 p.m.

Burlington County officials said a school bus and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection of Hawkin and Skeet roads.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.