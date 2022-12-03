Watch CBS News
Local News

Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Marlton's new K9 officer honors 9/11 pilot
Marlton's new K9 officer honors 9/11 pilot 00:21

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.

k-9-officer-lee.png

Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11.

Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 8:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.