Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.

Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11.

Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.