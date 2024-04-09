Burlington County couple welcomes baby girl during 2024 solar eclipse

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) -- Special eclipse delivery! Doctors said technically the sun and the moon have no impact on deliveries, Mother Nature has a mind of her own. But the timing was just right for one little girl.

The sun is bright and unobscured again over Virtua Mount Holly Hospital a day after the eclipse and this special delivery.

"This is Evelyn and she's our little eclipse baby," new mother Sara Hsu said.

Sara Hsu and her husband, Jeff Hsu welcomed their first baby at 2:27 Monday afternoon just as the eclipse was starting.

"I never thought it would happen, what are the odds of it happening on the day of the eclipse," Sara Hsu said.

"It's such a big thing, right? It's just this is something that doesn't happen, you know, it doesn't happen every year," Jeff Hsu said.

The couple from Burlington County thinks the celestial activity may have helped move the delivery along as Evelyn was born two days early.

"I needed all the help I could get," Sara Hsu said. "We were just happy she was out, healthy and everything."

Little Evelyn, oblivious to her celebrity, weighs 6 pounds 9 ounces, and is 19 inches long

"We love her and we're glad she's here, even if it happened during the eclipse," Jeff Hsu said.

They hope their little ray of sunshine will have a lifetime of good luck being born during an eclipse.

"It's just one other thing that makes her a little special. You know, obviously, she's the bright part of our lives now. And just knowing that she's extra special, I think it's a nice little cherry on top," Jeff Hsu said.

The new parents think it might even inspire her future with the distinction of being born when the moon blocked out part of the sun.

"That's a cool stat for her to have to say 'I was born on the eclipse.' Maybe that might even trigger some interest in science, maybe even a future astronaut," Sara Hsu said.

And there's one more coincidence, Tuesday is the Hsu's second wedding anniversary, the day after their special eclipse delivery.