Pedestrian struck near Burlington City High School in New Jersey

Person struck by vehicle near Burlington City High School

One person was struck by a vehicle Friday morning near Burlington City High School, police and county dispatchers said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

Images from Chopper 3 showed police cars and an ambulance along Jacksonville Road just east of Route 130, near the high school's athletic fields. The road was blocked at its intersection with Route 130 on Friday morning.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

On social media, Burlington police urged residents to avoid the area for a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident.

⚠️ ⚠️ Traffic Alert ⚠️ ⚠️ Please avoid the area of Jacksonville Rd from Rt 130 N and the Burlington By-Pass for a pedestrian motor vehicle accident. Posted by City of Burlington Police Department on Friday, December 6, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.