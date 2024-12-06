Pedestrian struck near Burlington City High School in New Jersey
One person was struck by a vehicle Friday morning near Burlington City High School, police and county dispatchers said.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.
Images from Chopper 3 showed police cars and an ambulance along Jacksonville Road just east of Route 130, near the high school's athletic fields. The road was blocked at its intersection with Route 130 on Friday morning.
There's no word on the victim's condition.
On social media, Burlington police urged residents to avoid the area for a pedestrian-motor vehicle accident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.